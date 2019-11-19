Natchez, Mississippi’s culinary offerings will create a dining experience you won’t soon forget. Every meal is an event and is cooked and served with pride. You can even join in the experience by taking part in one of the many cooking classes offered, such as the infamous biscuit class at Regina’s Kitchen or a soul food lesson with the Natchez Heritage School of Cooking. Downtown Karla Brown even offers a “Good Mood Food Tour” that includes six destinations with a sampling from each. All that eating will certainly make you tired, so click here to start planning your accommodations today.