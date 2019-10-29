Enjoy Longwood Afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 2, an outdoor all-day community music event featuring hot and upcoming musicians from a wide range of influences, including southern rock, folk, jazz, pop, and rhythm and blues. The event will also include kids’ activities, arts and crafts, beer, food, and all-day fun. Gates open at 10 a.m., and music starts at noon. The musical lineup features Ugly Band, Magnolia Bayou, The Anteeks, Easily Distracted, and a surprise musical guest. Admission is $10; kids 10 and under are admitted free. For more information, click here.