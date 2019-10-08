Y’all means all. Natchez presents “The Weekend” October 25 -27. On Friday, enjoy the timeless beauty of Choctaw Hall with a wine and cheese welcoming with light music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and fun engagement. Then on Saturday, the inaugural Battle of the Belles heats up with host Nina West, as seen on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and a performance by Grammy-nominated Ty Herndon. This will be a show you don’t want to miss. The funds raised from this event will aid a local nonprofit in their efforts towards suicide prevention and mental health counseling. For more information and to buy tickets click here