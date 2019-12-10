Natchez’s premier road race is back! The second annual Natchez Holly Half Marathon & 5K will be Saturday, Dec. 21 in Natchez, MS. It was started in 2018 by Lansing Brackenridge with the goal of hosting a premier road race and giving back to the community. The Holly Half Marathon starts on the bluffs of Natchez and takes athletes through historic downtown and Melrose National Historical Park, and finishes at the Natchez Brewing Company. The Half Marathon begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. Register now and be a part of this growing event! Click here for more information.