Natchez, Mississippi is revered by libation lovers, boasting a winery, a distillery and a brewery. That’s right—Natchez makes its own wine, rum, and beer. The Natchez Brewery has become a staple for visitors and locals alike. Stop in and taste their delicious 8+ craft beers on draft and don’t forget the pizza. Located inside the brewery, Pizza Lab serves up freshly made craft brick oven pizza. Visit Charboneau Rum distillery and old South Winery for tours and tastings as well. Click here for more information