The 32nd annual Natchez Balloon Festival kicks off Friday, October 18 on the historic grounds of Rosalie Mansion in Natchez. The festival grounds sit high on the bluffs overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. The weekend is full of music, food, arts and crafts, and family fun entertainment. Musical headliners include The Allman Betts Band, Bishop Gunn, Cowboy Mouth and more. Be sure to check out “Blufftober Fest,” a Saturday event located inside the festival gates, featuring four regional craft breweries with brews on tap, organized games, and competitions. Hot-air balloons plus live music equals a good time. Click here for tickets!