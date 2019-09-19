Game season is here and that means game watch, too. With more than 200 HDTVs, beer buckets and a new fall menu, we’ve got your game day covered. Our limited time offer menu includes all the tailgate classics like Buffalo Chicken Dip, Mac ‘N Cheese Bites and the Triple Dog Dare. Sit back, relax and let us take care of the party. Are you the playmaker of the group? Don’t forget, Topgolf fall leagues start Sept. 30 and registration is still open! Snag your team’s spot here!