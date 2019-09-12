Registration is now open for Topgolf fall leagues! Round up your friends and compete for prizes and the title of League Champions! Topgolf leagues offer the opportunity to improve you golf skills in a fun and competitive environment, and most of all, they’re perfect for hanging out with friends. There are two league formats available, including 2- and 4- to 6- person teams. Leagues run every Monday evening with practice from 6 to 7 p.m., and play starting at 7 p.m.. There are six weeks of regular season and two weeks of playoffs. Every registered player gets a Topgolf tumbler! Register here!