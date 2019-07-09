“Southern food isn’t one thing. Louisiana … isn’t Georgia … isn’t the Carolinas.” – Todd Richards

What would a memoir of southern food look like? The South has roots from around the globe with adaptations throughout the region. Bringing those roots together in a cohesive meal is how Rouj Creole eclipses other southern fare in Baton Rouge. For example, the pescado paella blends crawfish, mussels, and saffron in a delicious harmony. What Rouj’s leader Stephen Hightower understands is that no two southern regions are the same. So let there be pork belly with peaches while we enjoy Caribbean shrimp tacos (at least at Rouj Creole’s table).

#batonROUJ