The Details, sponsored by Rouj Creole: Elevate your happy hour

Did someone say happy hour? Those magic weekday words are what get us from a sluggish Monday to sweet, sweet Friday. Spend the happiest hour (or hours) of your weekday at Baton Rouge’s new favorite culinary spot, Rouj Creole, in Perkins Rowe. Their new happy hour menu is every weekday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and all day Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Score $5 classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned or French 75, as well as half-off drafts and $4 draft wine. Cheers to the weekday!