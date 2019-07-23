The dish “Moules Frites” might sound French to you, but it actually originated in Belgium during the 1700s when farmers couldn’t catch river fish during the winter months. Mussels were caught instead and sliced potatoes were added to the dish.

Rouj Creole has created a mouthwatering version of what the Belgium farmers invented, plus a little white wine, garlic, and butter—three ingredients that can do no wrong. Moules Frites is just the beginning with this menu. Don’t miss the battered and fried duck leg served with Spanish butterbeans. Culinary worldliness is something Rouj Creole’s Stephen Hightower delivers.