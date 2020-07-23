Live in Louisiana’s #1 school district! Americana is the premier traditional neighborhood development in the heart of Zachary, Louisiana, a short drive from downtown Baton Rouge. This 4-bedroom/3-bath/2,400-square-foot home has an inviting front porch leading into an open-concept living area. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom cabinets, large center island, marble countertops and a stainless steel gas range with a herringbone backsplash. The master suite features a premium bathroom with a soaking tub, custom tiled shower with bench, seamless shower door, dual vanities and a spacious walk-in closet. High-end finishes and engineered hardwood flooring throughout with a fully sodded and landscaped yard. Seller pays up to $4,000 in closing costs when using preferred partners.