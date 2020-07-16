24290 Cliftmere Avenue, Plaquemine, LA 70764

Centrally located in Iberville Parish, Myrtle Grove is a thriving, family-friendly community with a growing economy and great schools. Step inside this quaint 3-bed/2-bath, 1,800+-square-foot home to an open gourmet kitchen and living area with views to a large covered patio and back yard. The master suite features a spa-like bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy a spacious home office and a walk-in laundry room. Seller pays up to $4,000 in closing costs when using preferred partners!

