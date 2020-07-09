Live in Louisiana’s #1 school district! Americana is the premier traditional neighborhood development in the heart of Zachary, Louisiana, a short drive from downtown Baton Rouge. Step inside this spacious 4-bed/3-bath, 2,200+-square-foot home to an open gourmet kitchen and living area leading to a large covered back porch. Enjoy a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet in the master bedroom on the first floor. The upstairs features an open loft area, two bedrooms and a full bath. Seller pays up to $4,000 in closing costs when using preferred partners. Click here to see more photos and to schedule an in-person or FaceTime appointment today!