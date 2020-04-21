3651 Spanish Trail West, Zachary, LA 70791

Copper Mill offers growing families spacious new homes in Zachary, Louisiana—just 15 minutes from Baton Rouge. This master-planned community provides a variety of amenities perfect for an active lifestyle. Copper Mill families also have access to the top-ranked Zachary School System.

Step inside this spacious 3-bed/3.5-bath, 2,300+-square-foot home to a beautiful wooden staircase, open gourmet kitchen and living area with views to the rear yard and large covered porch. Enjoy a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet in the master bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs features a large bonus room and a full bath—perfect for a playroom or guest suite. Seller pays up to $4,000 in closing costs when using preferred partners.

Click here to see more photos and to schedule an in-person or FaceTime appointment today!