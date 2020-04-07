1168 Centennial Court, Zachary, Louisiana

Live in Louisiana’s number one school district. Americana is the premier traditional neighborhood development in the heart of Zachary, Louisiana, just a short drive from downtown Baton Rouge. This 4-bedroom/3-bath/2,400-square-foot home has an inviting front porch leading into an open-concept living area. Antique cypress beams separate the living and dining rooms. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom cabinets, a large center island, marble countertops and a stainless-steel gas range with a herringbone backsplash. The master suite is privately located and features a premium bathroom with a soaking tub, custom tiled shower with bench, seamless shower door, dual vanities and a spacious walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom, and bedroom 4 has its own. The home also features high-end finishes and engineered hardwood flooring throughout with a fully sodded and landscaped yard.

CLICK HERE to see more photos and to schedule an in-person or FaceTime appointment today