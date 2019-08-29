JD Glow Cosmetics offers multi-chrome loose pigments that are multidimensional and display different color shifts. The pigments are foil finished and richly colored so a little goes a long way. Best used with our Stay Put mixing medium, you can also use them on top of an eyeshadow primer. Empty a small amount of pigment into the top of the container and drop a few of our Stay Put drops into the pigment. Mix, then apply to your lids to complete your bold eye-popping look.