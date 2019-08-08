JD Glow Cosmetics lip glosses are impeccable—the best lip gloss ever—formulated and mass produced in their laboratory right here in Baton Rouge. Each applicator scoops up the perfect amount of gloss, so after one swipe your lips look instantly shinier. The formula has no stickiness, grittiness, or gluey feeling … just a smooth, creamy glide. Wear alone or over your favorite lipstick for extra dimension. Glosses retail for $15, and 11 shades are available. Check out their Instagram and visit their website for more amazing products.