Studies show that by this time of the year, 92% of people have failed to follow through with the wellness promises they made at the start of the year. About 66% of those promises include getting fit, losing weight, getting healthy and taking better care of oneself. If you’re one of those people who made such promises, don’t despair. Maybe the trick to staying motivated is to not only know what you wanted, but also why. Why are these goals important to you?

Read more.