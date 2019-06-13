Wait … is this a new diagnosis? I think not. This condition has been around since the start of mankind, and you may be one of the millions of people afflicted with it.

Shiny Object Syndrome (SOS) is the equivalent of a small child chasing after a shiny object. Once they see what it is, they lose interest and start chasing the next big thing. We’ve been conditioned to do the same when it comes to our health … paleo, keto, juice cleanses. The truth is that feeling your best requires work, consistency, and preferably a coach to guide you. Shiny Object Syndrome is curable and we can help.

