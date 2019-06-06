Hi Food, my name is Leone. It’s a pleasure meeting you—forgive me if I have to redirect our relationship.

One of the most difficult things I’ve had to do as I’ve gotten older is to edit my diet. This change was necessary as I started to experience the effects that food had on my body as the years fell away … Sure, I fall off the wagon just like you—but I get up the next day and try again—because I know that this is what is best for me as far as self-care and self-preservation goes.

