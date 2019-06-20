Colon cleansing is indeed a thing. The real question is, ‘Is it harmful or helpful?”

There are dietary cleanses, fasts, and restrictive diets that lessen the intake of processed foods, caffeine, fatty animal protein, alcohol, excess sugar and sodium. Colon cleansing (or colonic irrigation) is a different process all together. Large amounts of water, sometimes up to 15 gallons, and other substances such as herbs and coffee are flushed through the colon using a tube inserted through the rectum.

