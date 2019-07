The tenets of wellness and health have not changed since as far back as 400 BC when Hippocrates (known as the Father of Medicine) said, “Let food be thy medicine.” What we eat on a daily basis has a lot to do with how well we will be, plain and simple, and this has not changed for centuries. Being mindful of what you eat isn’t always easy, so find a friend to make you accountable. It’s one of the keys to success. Read more.