Named one of the South’s best new bars by Garden and Gun magazine, great cocktails are a given at the Hayride Scandal.

Chef Lance Shipp is hard at work, baking fresh bread, reducing figs and port, and bringing some choice bites to pair with your favorite libations Tuesdays through Saturdays.

We all know what Monday’s in Louisiana mean—Red Beans and Rice.

Enjoy Free Red Beans and Rice every Monday!

Hayride Scandal, The Cure for the Common Bar