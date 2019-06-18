Does it come as a shock that a bar in Louisiana’s capital is named after a scandal that ended with a governor in prison? Hardly. But it’s still a pleasing twist that Baton Rouge now has a cocktail bar inspired by the history of drinking in southern Louisiana.

Hayride Scandal has the feel of a private club from the 1930s or ’40s, but with a few curveballs. (Is that a portrait of Bill Murray?) Whiskey is well represented with 400 brown spirits, but you’ll also find such departures as the Oaxaca old-fashioned, which takes a familiar favorite on a trip abroad by swapping out whiskey for smoky mezcal.