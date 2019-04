We are only a couple of weeks away from The Kentucky Derby—It is time for the Hayride Scandal Derby Day Party!

Big hats, seersucker, Derby Pie, Hot Brown’s, Benedictine—just think of it—mint wafting through the air, bourbon, cognac and rum bottles flashing as you taste the various Julep’s and enjoy the sport of kings. There will be prizes awarded for best hats, win place and show board and more. Don’t miss it!