“Always carry a flagon of whiskey in case of snakebite, and furthermore, always carry a small snake.” – W.C. Fields

Old W.C. was on to something there. Spirits have always been associated with health. In fact, the name itself springs from the Gaelic for “water of life” or as the French say, “eau de vie.” Cocktails actually started as medicine designed to be taken in the morning to pick you up—like a horse prancing around with a “cocked tail!”

Either way, #drinkwithconviction .

Hayride Scandal, The Cure for the Common Bar