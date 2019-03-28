The cure for the common bar food. The entire Hayride Scandal menu is made from scratch and is designed to pair perfectly with our drinks. Our menu includes: Chicken Pate Deviled Eggs, Fig and Goat Cheese Toast, Soft Pretzels, Home made Pizza Rolls, 7 Roasted Spiced Nuts, and Cupcakes by Laura’s L’oven. And we have FREE Red Beans and Rice Every Monday!

Full Menu Available—4 PM until 10 PM Tues through Thurs–4 PM until Midnight Friday–6 PM until Midnight