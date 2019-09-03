There’s something in the air on a Saturday morning in Baton Rouge during football season. Despite the game usually being in the afternoon or evening, a Tiger fan can’t help but seize the day and start the celebration early. City Slice is the conveniently located mecca for a pre-tailgate, pre-game spot … because you can never start too early, right? From 10 a.m. until noon on home game days, City Slice is serving up $5 Bloody Marys and $5 Mimosas. And an extra large slice of pizza goes great with that Bloody Mary. Plus, when your post-game weekend spirit wears off, City Slice is now getting us through hump day, too. Don’t miss Wine Wednesday for a $10 bottle of house wine all day long.