Baton Rouge’s favorite street in the LSU neighborhood is giving you one more reason to make it your pre-tailgate spot. Within walking distance of the LSU parade grounds, City Slice is winning the game with their morning gameday deal. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Slice is serving up mimosas and their famous Italian Bloody Marys for $5. This year, they’ve teamed up with neighboring Bengals & Bandits to offer guests a one-topping pizza for $6 when they buy a T-shirt from Bengals & Bandits. Gameday starts at Chimes Street – we’ll see y’all there.