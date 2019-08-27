Iconic Chimes Street near LSU has revamped itself in the last year so you might have noticed the bright red sign for the pizza joint City Slice. The New York-style pizzeria uses the hashtag #pintsandpizza, a tag that pairs well with a new LSU football season. City Slice is this season’s go-to spot for before, during and after the game. There are TVs on every corner of the walls, local draft beers (order a pint!) and pizzas with names like the Fightin’ Tiger. When you make the short trek from your tailgate to Chimes Street, just look for that bright red arrow. You’ll know you’re in the right place.