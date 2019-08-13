The anticipation for football season has been building since June, and it’s finally almost here. When August 31 rolls around, and Tiger Stadium is filled with the roars of LSU fans, being prepared with the right pre-game fuel is key. City Pork Catering & Events is supplying all of the tailgate necessities this season. Whether you’re under the tent or on the couch for the watch party, fuel up with smoked wings in house-made sauces, and all of the sandwich or barbecue fixings you need. Touchdown!