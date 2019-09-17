The Details, sponsored by City Pork: It’s patio season at the Brasserie

The end of summer doesn’t have to signal the end of appetizer and wine-fueled nights. Baton Rouge foodies, fear not. City Pork Brasserie & Bar is keeping up the pace as we say goodbye to the heat, and welcome the perfect patio dining season. Throughout the month of September, the Brasserie is offering half off of their entire Shareables menu during happy hour on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Yes, that includes delights like the Smoked Salmon Saltine, Wild Boar Flautas, and Pork Belly Steam Buns. It’s shaping up to be a tasty fall season.