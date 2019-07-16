With the months of July and August come the certainty that your attendance will be required at numerous summertime soirées. The family gatherings, weddings, and corporate barbecues are as inescapable as the heat. City Pork Catering & Events shows up in Baton Rouge’s summer event scene as a well-rounded, artisanal bevy of salads, shrimp pesto pasta, deviled eggs and more. City Pork is unsurpassed in its charcuterie boards, barbecue and meats, but you might be surprised to find local seafood, fresh veggies and cool gazpachos at your next event catered by City Pork Catering & Events.

