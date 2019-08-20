A quick Google search about Louisiana and its favorite liquor provides a summary involving Crown Royal, Maker’s Mark, Sazerac, and some type of “old fashioned.” Rouj Creole has Baton Rouge covered with its libations menu. The standard Old Fashioned features bourbon, sugar, and Peychaud’s bitters. They also offer a spinoff with the Apricot Old Fashioned—bourbon and Abricot du Roussillon. If your liquor palette isn’t that sophisticated, no worries. Rouj Creole has a Rum Old Fashioned too. Join us for happy hour Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Rouj Happy Hour