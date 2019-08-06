The Details, sponsored by City Pork: Callin’ Baton Rouge

The heat, the humidity, Mike the Tiger, and a stadium so loud you can feel it in your chest cavity.” — Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports No. 1 on his Top 25 stadiums

The spirit of LSU football lives up to its reputation, and now that August has arrived, football season is right around the corner. Almost as exciting as the game itself are the tailgates at which we consume incredible food. City Pork Catering is this year’s pick to step up your tailgate spread. Ditch the bags of chips and opt for pans of Cajun brisket, smoked chicken, and mouthwatering sides like boudin balls or mac and cheese. With their specialty, cochon de lait, you can even bring the whole pig to the party. The possibilities are endless and delicious.