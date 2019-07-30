Open the rustic wood and black iron door to City Pork Brasserie & Bar, and you’ll be greeted by a charming atmosphere and a welcoming “come as you are” vibe. These days, the brasserie accommodates just about any craving Baton Rouge foodies have, and they’re proving it before ‪7 a.m. on weekdays. ‪At 6:30 a.m., diners show up to enjoy breakfast dishes such as Andouille and Shrimp Benedict. City Pork will also surprise guests with treats like French Toast topped with berry coulis and coco whipped cream. Whether it’s breakfast at the brasserie or their new restaurant Rouj Creole, City Group Hospitality always impresses.