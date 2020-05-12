BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is proud to be the #1 year-round family attraction in Baton Rouge. While we’re currently closed to the public, we are bringing the Zoo to you daily with Virtual Adventures. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to be a part of everything from keeper chats and educational sessions to backyard bingo, scavenger hunts and some really adorable candid animal videos.

We look forward to welcoming the community back very soon. In the meantime, visit us virtually any time and be swept away to a world of education, conservation and family fun!