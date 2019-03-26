Your favorite Third Street bar is also a family-friendly restaurant! B&T’s kitchen is now serving plates Wednesday-Friday 11AM-9 PM and Saturdays from 5-9 PM. Try the crawfish etouffee, sliders with curly fries, fried seafood plates, or crawfish and boudin balls. When the sun goes down, adults 21 and over enjoy live local music, karaoke and more. Delivery and take out are available through the Waitr app or by phone at 225-930-8038

Follow Boudreaux & Thibodeaux on Facebook.