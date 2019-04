Baton Rouge local band, True Spin has been entertaining crowds along the Gulf Coast since 2008. With a song list that includes modern pop, classic dance, ’80s party, oldies, and hip hop, True Spin can provide the ultimate party music experience! Complimented by a spectacular audio and light show, the band creates the ultimate club atmosphere every venue they play.

At Boudreaux & Thibodaux Friday April 19th at 10PM