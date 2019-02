Burger of the Month: The Rodeo Burger

A big juicy patty topped with fried onion rings, barbecue sauce, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños, cajun mayo, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.

Located on Third Street in historic downtown Baton Rouge, B&T’s kitchen is now serving plates Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturdays, 5-9 p.m.