See the ever popular party band, Bag of Donuts at Boudreaux and Thibodaux Friday April 12that 9PM.

The New Orleans based quartet have been engaged in such endeavors for over two decades. Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2018, the momentum only seems to be building. Along with their flair for kabuki make-up and extravagant costumes, the four New Orleans natives cover songs popular from any era. Their flamboyant performances are a combination of ultimate showmanship, call and response audience participation, visual ingenuity, professional musicianship and pure entertainment with a nod to the comedy gods.