Your favorite Third Street bar is now family-friendly! Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s kitchen is now serving plates Wednesday-Friday 11AM- 9PM & Saturdays 5-9PM. Try crawfish etouffee, sliders with curly fries, fried seafood plates, and crawfish and boudin balls. Dishes range from $4-$15. At night, those 21+ can enjoy live local music, karaoke and more. Grab some B&T delivery or take out through the Waitr app or phone orders at 225-930-8038 or visit them on Facebook.