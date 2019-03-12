What could be more Louisiana than crawfish and Zydeco? Come see Zydeco legend Travis Matte on Sunday March 24th from 4-7PM. Admission is FREE. Travis and his band have become the best party band in Acadiana. While you’re here, enjoy some delicious hot boiled crawfish. The kitchen is now serving plates Wednesday-Friday 11AM- 9PM & Saturdays 5-9PM. B&T’s also offers delivery & take out through the Waitr app. Phone orders at 225-930-8038 or visit them on Facebook.