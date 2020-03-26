8955 Stonecroft Ave., Baton Rouge, La 70810

Located in Alvarez Construction’s newest community, Fieldstone Park, featuring all new modern farmhouse architecture and a gated entrance, is located off of Staring Lane. The Fairfield plan is a 3-bed/2-bath single story home with open and spacious living areas. The kitchen features an oversized chef’s island, GE stainless steel smart appliances and a full walk-in pantry. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub and a large walk-in closet. It also includes a full-size utility and added linen closets.