8941 Southlawn Dr., Baton Rouge, La 70810

Located in Alvarez Construction’s newest community, Fieldstone Park, featuring all new modern farmhouse architecture and a gated entrance, is located off of Staring Lane. The Cumberland plan is a 3-bed/2-bath single story home with open and spacious living areas. Both living and dining areas are adjacent to the kitchen and an attached breakfast nook is perfect for large gatherings. The kitchen features an oversized chef’s island, GE stainless steel smart appliances and a full walk-in pantry. The large master bedroom has a sitting area and en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub and a large walk-in closet.