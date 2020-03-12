8941 Southlawn Dr. Baton Rouge, La 70810

Located in Alvarez Construction’s newest community off of Staring Lane, Fieldstone Park, this home features all new modern farmhouse architecture and a gated entrance. The Cumberland plan includes WiFi enabled Interlogix SmartHome management hub with wireless security system, TruVision security camera and wireless smoke/heat combination detector. Also included is a WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration systems. Visit the ‘Build Smart’ area of our website to find additional information. Six months of alarm monitoring also included. Enclosed 2 car garage provides secure entry to the home. All homes include post-closing, proactive customer care contacting the owner 4 times throughout the first year.