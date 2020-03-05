8941 Southlawn Dr. Baton Rouge, La 70810

Located in Alvarez Construction’s newest community off of Staring Lane, Fieldstone Park, this home features all new modern farmhouse architecture and a gated entrance. The Cumberland plan is a 3 bed/2 bath single-story home offering open and spacious living areas. Both the living and dining spaces are perfect for large gatherings, adjacent to the kitchen and attached breakfast area. The kitchen features an oversized chef’s island, GE stainless steel smart appliances and full walk-in pantry. Large master bedroom has sitting area and en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet.

