Details du jour, Sponsored by Mestizo: Keto Mexican- yes please.

To be keto is to consume only small quantities of salt, carbs and sugar while maximizing protein intake. Mestizo’s has modified their Mexican classics to satisfy a range of keto customers. They use only fresh ingredients and the meal preparation ensures healthy eaters get exactly what they are looking for in a keto-focused dish. The keto-friendly menu boasts most of the staples, like fish, meat, dairy, healthy oils and green vegetables. Stop by and see how real traditional Mexican cuisine can please your keto appetite!