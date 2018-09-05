Details du jour, Sponsored by Mestizo: Keto Mexican- yes please.

To be keto is to consume only small quantities of salt, carbs and sugar while maximizing protein intake. Mestizo’s has modified their Mexican classics to satisfy a range of keto customers. They use only fresh ingredients and the meal preparation ensures healthy eaters get exactly what they are looking for in a keto-focused dish. The keto-friendly menu boasts most of the staples, like fish, meat, dairy, healthy oils and green vegetables. Stop by and see how real traditional Mexican cuisine can please your keto appetite!
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!