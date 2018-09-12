Did you know Mestizo Restaurant can do your weekly meal prep for you? With 12 delicious menu items, the restaurant helps simplify your commitment to healthy eating. The full menu is available online and can even be delivered through Waitr. Each component is freshly packaged in a 16-ounce container with a resealable top. Tasty choices like three grilled chicken breasts, tons of veggie options, cilantro cole slaw, veggie quinoa, roasted Brussels sprout and broccoli mash, and so much more are available. Nine of the 12 items have the Eat Fit seal of approval. Click here to let Mestizo Restaurant help you with your weekly meal prep solutions.